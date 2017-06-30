Christie says public workers shouldn'...

Christie says public workers shouldn't count on back pay if there's a shutdown

17 hrs ago

TRENTON -- In 2006, the tens of thousands of state employees furloughed during the first-ever state government shutdown received back pay for the days they were out of work. In all, some 45,000 workers in courthouses and motor vehicle facilities and offices across the state were taken off the job as lawmakers and Gov. Jon Corzine disagreed on raising New Jersey's 6-percent sales tax.

