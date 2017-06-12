Christie betting that lottery can bail out troubled pensions

In this March 28, 2012, file photo, Brad Hartzell, left, of Somers Point, N.J., sells lottery tickets to Lisa Lysinger, of Ocean City, N.J., at the A Few Bucks store in Somers Point, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is hoping the New Jersey Lottery is the ticket to shoring up the state's ever-growing pension obligations for public employees, with legislation introduced in June 2017 as part of the Republican governor's push to implement his plan to make the lottery property of the pension system for 30 years. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is betting that the lottery is the ticket to shoring up one of the state's most vexing money problems: ever-growing obligations to the pensions for public employees.

