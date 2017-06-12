Christie betting that lottery can bai...

Christie betting that lottery can bail out troubled pensions

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

In this March 28, 2012, file photo, Brad Hartzell, left, of Somers Point, N.J., sells lottery tickets to Lisa Lysinger, of Ocean City, N.J., at the A Few Bucks store in Somers Point, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is hoping the New Jersey Lottery is the ticket to shoring up the state's ever-growing pension obligations for public employees, with legislation introduced in June 2017 as part of the Republican governor's push to implement his plan to make the lottery property of the pension system for 30 years. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is betting that the lottery is the ticket to shoring up one of the state's most vexing money problems: ever-growing obligations to the pensions for public employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ... Mon Night crawler8063 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Jun 1 T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC