Body of second Atlantic City teen found a week after drowning
Almost a week after two teens were reported drowned near the Kentucky Avenue beach, the second victim's body has been located. The Atlantic City Police Department announced that the body of Ramon Quinn, 15, from Pleasantville, was found by a woman walking on the beach.
