Bill to Honor Fallen Trooper Frankie Williams Heads to Governor

22 hrs ago

Legislation Assemblymen Bruce Land and Bob Andrzejczak sponsored to honor the memory of State Trooper Frankie Williams, who in December was tragically killed in the line of duty, was approved Thurs. by the Senate.

