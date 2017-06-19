Bill to Honor Fallen Trooper Frankie Williams Heads to Governor
Legislation Assemblymen Bruce Land and Bob Andrzejczak sponsored to honor the memory of State Trooper Frankie Williams, who in December was tragically killed in the line of duty, was approved Thurs. by the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC