Bill Dedicating Portion of Route 55 to Fallen State Trooper Advances
Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew that would designate a portion of State Highway Route 55 as the "State Trooper Frankie L. Williams Memorial Highway" in honor of State Trooper Frankie Williams, who was killed in a traffic accident in the line of duty, cleared the Senate Transportation Committee June 1, 2017. "Williams was a dedicated member of the State Police and a loving son, who did his job to the best of his ability," said Senator Van Drew .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC