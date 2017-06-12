Belmar drowning: School year ends wit...

Belmar drowning: School year ends with loss of classmate

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Grief counselors on Friday were at the school attended by two cousins who were pulled from the surf Thursday evening off a Monmouth County beach. One of the girls, a 13-year-old in the 6th grade, died at Jersey Shore University Hospital on Thursday night after she was pulled from the ocean between 9th and 11th avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ... Jun 12 Night crawler8063 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Jun 1 T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Atlantic County was issued at June 18 at 5:02AM EDT

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC