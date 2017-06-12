Belmar drowning: School year ends with loss of classmate
Grief counselors on Friday were at the school attended by two cousins who were pulled from the surf Thursday evening off a Monmouth County beach. One of the girls, a 13-year-old in the 6th grade, died at Jersey Shore University Hospital on Thursday night after she was pulled from the ocean between 9th and 11th avenues.
