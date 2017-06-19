Belmar community raises $55,000 in just 2 days after 13-year-old girl drowns

Community members have raised more than $55,000 in less than two days for the families of a young girl who drowned and died in the strong surf Thursday, and another who remains on life support. A 12-year-old remained on life support Saturday after she was pulled from the strong surf off Belmar between 9th and 11th Avenues on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.