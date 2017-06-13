'Bachelor in Paradise' host Chris Harrison addresses allegations of misconduct on set
Host Chris Harrison arrives on the red carpet in Boardwalk Hall, the venue for the 95th Miss America Pageant, that takes place tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. "Bachelor in Paradise" host Chris Harrison is speaking out about the "allegations of misconduct" on the set of the reality show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Mon
|Night crawler8063
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC