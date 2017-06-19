Atlantic City man indicted in fatal s...

Atlantic City man indicted in fatal stabbing

MAYS LANDING -- A grand jury indicted an Atlantic City man for aggravated manslaughter and other charges in connection with the stabbing death of another city man March 23, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Daimyen S. Mortimore was found fatally stabbed inside an Albion Place home following a 911 call.

