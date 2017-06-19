Atlantic City man indicted in fatal stabbing
MAYS LANDING -- A grand jury indicted an Atlantic City man for aggravated manslaughter and other charges in connection with the stabbing death of another city man March 23, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Daimyen S. Mortimore was found fatally stabbed inside an Albion Place home following a 911 call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|23 hr
|Chip
|321
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC