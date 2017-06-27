Atlantic City firefighter struck, killed by NJ Transit train
Albert Mallen Jr. was hit around 7 a.m. along the Atlantic City line in Galloway, about two miles north of the Absecon station, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said Tuesday. Mallen Jr. is an Atlantic City firefighter, according to PressofAtlanticCity.com.
