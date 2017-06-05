Atlantic City Electric Basic Generation Service Approved, Customers' Bills to Decrease 5.3 Percent
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities recently approved the Basic Generation Service supply rates and decreases in distribution pass-through charges that appear on an Atlantic City Electric customer's bill. Starting June 1, 2017, a typical BGS residential customer using 716 kilowatt hours per month, will see a total monthly bill decrease of $7.21, from $136.90 to $129.69, a 5.3 percent decrease over rates currently in effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
