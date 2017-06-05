As Popularity Of Baby Boxes Grows, Sk...

As Popularity Of Baby Boxes Grows, Skeptics Say More Testing Is Needed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

When Maisha Watson heard about baby boxes, her first reaction was: "Why would I want to put my baby in a box?" She was talking with Marcia Virgil - "Miss Marcia" to her clients - a family support worker with the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative . True, it's a cardboard box, Miss Marcia told her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Jun 1 T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Atlantic County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC