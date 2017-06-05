APNewsBreak: Sneak peek at Hard Rock plans for Taj Mahal
This Wednesday April 5, 2017, file photo shows the exterior of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, with the name "Trump" stripped from it, in Atlantic City N.J. A letter to state gambling regulators obtained by The Associated Press offers the first look at Hard Rock International's plans for the project, including poolside and restaurant gambling, hidden VIP gambling areas, fantasy sports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC