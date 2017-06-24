APNewsBreak: Sneak peek at Hard Rock plans for Taj Mahal
Poolside and restaurant gambling, skill-based slots, fantasy sports betting and hidden VIP gambling rooms are among Hard Rock International's initial plans for their remake of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino. A wish list the company submitted to New Jersey gambling regulators was obtained by The Associated Press.
