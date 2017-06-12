After another night of awards, the next Miss N.J. to be crowned tonight

OCEAN CITY -- For the second night in a row, Miss Seashore Line, Amanda Rae Ross of Galloway, walked away a winner in the 2017 Miss New Jersey Pageant . Ross, 22, was a co-winner in the talent competition for her dance routine, sharing the award with Miss Columbus Day, Olivia Michael of Bergenfield, who played "Malaguena" on the piano.

