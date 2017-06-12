AC Mayor Accidentally Hits Girl While Driving City Vehicle

A young girl is recovering after she was struck by a city-issued vehicle driven by Atlantic City's mayor, according to investigators. Police say Atlantic City mayor Don Guardian was driving westbound on Route 30 in his city vehicle at 3:20 p.m. Saturday in front of the High Gate Apartments in Atlantic City when a 7-year-old girl ran from the sidewalk and into the roadway.

