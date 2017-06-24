24 best spots in the state to get 're...

24 best spots in the state to get 'real' Jersey food

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Four of New Jersey's legendary eateries made it onto a list of top casual restaurants compiled by the website The Daily Meal . They included the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville, White Manna in Hackensack and the White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City.

