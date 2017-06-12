2017 Miss Hawaii Pageant

Competing as Miss Kaka'ako, Kathryn Teruya beat 14 other contestants to become the 73rd Miss Hawaii on June 10 at the Hawaii Theatre. In addition to winning the overall title and the opportunity to represent Hawaii at the 97th Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, N.J., in September, Teruya won the talent category award with her high-kicking dance performance of "I Want to Be a Rockette."

