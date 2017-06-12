2017 Miss Hawaii Pageant
Competing as Miss Kaka'ako, Kathryn Teruya beat 14 other contestants to become the 73rd Miss Hawaii on June 10 at the Hawaii Theatre. In addition to winning the overall title and the opportunity to represent Hawaii at the 97th Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, N.J., in September, Teruya won the talent category award with her high-kicking dance performance of "I Want to Be a Rockette."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|15 hr
|Night crawler8063
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Jun 1
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC