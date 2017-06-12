2 Teens Go Missing While Swimming Off...

2 Teens Go Missing While Swimming Off AC Beach

Bystanders join beach patrol and officials on the beach at Martin Luther King Blvd. in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday evening after two teens went missing in the ocean. A search is underway for two teens who went missing while swimming in the ocean off an Atlantic City beach Thursday evening.

