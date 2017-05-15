Unlikely prodigy continues to wow members of ballet world
When 12-year-old Dayanara Villanueva received the email from Joffrey Ballet School's Summer Intensive program in New York City that said "congratulations," she had to text her dance instructor, Kelly Harris, just to be sure. The Atlantic City girl, who studies with Harris at Cygnus Creative Arts Centre in Egg Harbor Township, said she started jumping around.
