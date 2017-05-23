Twelve Atlantic and Cape May County Residents Become CASA Volunteers
Twelve Atlantic and Cape May County residents were recently sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers by the Honorable Nancy Ridgway P.J.F.P. The swearing in ceremony was the culmination of 30 hours of classroom instruction in child advocacy, the court system and cultural competency. As CASA volunteers, they will advocate on behalf of children living in the foster care system and make sure that the youth receive necessary resources and services while living in foster care.
