Trump's '8th wonder of the world' sol...

Trump's '8th wonder of the world' sold for fraction of cost

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, shows a plaque bearing the likeness of Donald Trump at the entrance to the Trump Taj Mahal Casino resort in Atlantic City N.J. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has revealed in documents filed with federal securities regulators that he sold the shuttered Taj Mahal, which the now-president of the United States built for $1.2 billion in 1990, for $50 million to Hard Rock International, or about 4 cents on the dollar from what Trump spent on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar '17 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar '17 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC