Trump's '8th wonder of the world' sold for fraction of cost

This Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, shows a plaque bearing the likeness of Donald Trump at the entrance to the Trump Taj Mahal Casino resort in Atlantic City N.J. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has revealed in documents filed with federal securities regulators that he sold the shuttered Taj Mahal, which the now-president of the United States built for $1.2 billion in 1990, for $50 million to Hard Rock International, or about 4 cents on the dollar from what Trump spent on it.

