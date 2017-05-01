Tony Boloney's bus flips on Garden State Parkway
The blue bus with "Tony Boloney's" painted on the side flipped on the northbound local lanes near Exit 114 for Red Hill Road in Middletown, according to New Jersey State Police spokesman Lawrence Peele. Peele said the driver, who was the only person on board the bus, was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
