Thursday forecast for NJ: Wet morning...

Thursday forecast for NJ: Wet morning, potentially stormy later

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Another storm system will dump rain over the Garden State Thursday, but we will get a respite from wet, unsettled weather to start the Memorial Day Weekend. For part of New Jersey, Thursday will be the 10th day of May so far with measurable precipitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) May 18 Hillbilly 316
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC