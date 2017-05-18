The town with the highest-paid cops in each N.J. county
The data also revealed that the places where median police salaries are the highest are mostly suburban communities with very little violent crime . That's why our list of the top 25 towns with the highest median cop salaries featured 23 municipalities in Bergen, along with Wayne Township in Passaic and Howell Township in Monmouth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Hillbilly
|316
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC