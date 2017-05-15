The Injustice of Atlantic City's Floods

The Injustice of Atlantic City's Floods

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Scientific American

Eileen DeDomenicis on the patio of her home on Arizona Avenue as a high tide and rain cause flooding in parts of Atlantic City. Credit: Ted Blanco Climate Central ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A driver plowed a sedan forcefully up Arizona Avenue, which had flooded to knee height during a winter storm as high tide approached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) 14 hr Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar '17 Josh 3
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC