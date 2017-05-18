The heat is on, and some daily temperature records could be broken
After a long and annoying wave of cool, wet weather , New Jersey is basking in summer-like heat for the second straight day , putting some daily temperature records at risk of being tied or broken. Forecasters say the climate stations at Newark Liberty International Airport and in New York City's Central Park have the best shot at hitting record territory for May 18, but the official thermometers at Atlantic City International Airport in Pomona, Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing and Philadelphia International Airport could come very close to hitting their May 18 records.
