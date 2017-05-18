The heat is on, and some daily temper...

The heat is on, and some daily temperature records could be broken

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

After a long and annoying wave of cool, wet weather , New Jersey is basking in summer-like heat for the second straight day , putting some daily temperature records at risk of being tied or broken. Forecasters say the climate stations at Newark Liberty International Airport and in New York City's Central Park have the best shot at hitting record territory for May 18, but the official thermometers at Atlantic City International Airport in Pomona, Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing and Philadelphia International Airport could come very close to hitting their May 18 records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Thu Hillbilly 316
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Atlantic County was issued at May 19 at 8:45AM EDT

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC