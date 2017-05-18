Stephanie Mills says ex-manager misha...

Stephanie Mills says ex-manager mishandled her money

WCFB-FM Orlando

Grammy winning R&B star Stephanie Mills has ended her working relationship with music mogul Hiriam Hicks, citing financial discrepancies as the reason. The 60-year-old vocalist, who headlined a sold-out Mother's Day concert at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sunday, tells us Hicks was fired the following day.

