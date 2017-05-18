Stephanie Mills says ex-manager mishandled her money
Grammy winning R&B star Stephanie Mills has ended her working relationship with music mogul Hiriam Hicks, citing financial discrepancies as the reason. The 60-year-old vocalist, who headlined a sold-out Mother's Day concert at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sunday, tells us Hicks was fired the following day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCFB-FM Orlando.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Hillbilly
|316
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC