Stephanie Mills says ex-manager mishandled her money

Grammy winning R&B star Stephanie Mills has ended her working relationship with music mogul Hiriam Hicks, citing financial discrepancies as the reason. The 60-year-old vocalist, who headlined a sold-out Mother's Day concert at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sunday, tells us Hicks was fired the following day.

