State bypasses Atlantic City council for trash contract

State officials overseeing Atlantic City have hired a firm to handle the city's trash and recycling collection, a move that angered some City Council members. The Press of Atlantic City reports state officials awarded a three-year, $7.2 million contract to Gold Medal Environmental.

