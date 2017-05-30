Southern restaurant chain to open fir...

Southern restaurant chain to open first Wild Wings Cafe in N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Jersey Journal

BARRINGTON -- Wild Wings Cafe, a southern chicken wing chain, is set to roll out its first restaurant in New Jersey here early next month, promising "hot wings, cold beer and good times." The new 7,000 square-foot space at 270 White Horse Pike will feature more than 40 TVs, a 34-seat bar, an enclosed patio, as well as eight garage doors to provide an open-air feel in the bar area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) 8 hr T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC