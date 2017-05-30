Southern restaurant chain to open first Wild Wings Cafe in N.J.

BARRINGTON -- Wild Wings Cafe, a southern chicken wing chain, is set to roll out its first restaurant in New Jersey here early next month, promising "hot wings, cold beer and good times." The new 7,000 square-foot space at 270 White Horse Pike will feature more than 40 TVs, a 34-seat bar, an enclosed patio, as well as eight garage doors to provide an open-air feel in the bar area.

