Southern restaurant chain to open first Wild Wings Cafe in N.J.
BARRINGTON -- Wild Wings Cafe, a southern chicken wing chain, is set to roll out its first restaurant in New Jersey here early next month, promising "hot wings, cold beer and good times." The new 7,000 square-foot space at 270 White Horse Pike will feature more than 40 TVs, a 34-seat bar, an enclosed patio, as well as eight garage doors to provide an open-air feel in the bar area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC