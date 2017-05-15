Smash Champion Loses First Tournament This Year In Wild Match Against Top Player
Super Smash Bros. Melee champion Adam "Armada" Lindgren lost his first set this year against crowd favorite Jose "Mango" Marquez at yesterday's Royal Flush tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
