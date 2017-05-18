Reconstituted ELEC Continues to Chip ...

Reconstituted ELEC Continues to Chip Away at Backlog

The state Election Law Enforcement Commission on Wednesday released 43 complaints dating to the 2015 general election, continuing to chip away at a backlog of cases that piled up during a year of inaction due to Gov. Chris Christie and Senate President Steve Sweeney's failure to fill vacancies on the watchdog commission. Christie and the Democratic-controlled Senate filled two longstanding vacancies and restored a quorum to ELEC in March, after a year in which the commission held no meetings due to a lack of quorum.

