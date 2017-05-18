Reconstituted ELEC Continues to Chip Away at Backlog

The state Election Law Enforcement Commission on Wednesday released 43 complaints dating to the 2015 general election, continuing to chip away at a backlog of cases that piled up during a year of inaction due to Gov. Chris Christie and Senate President Steve Sweeney's failure to fill vacancies on the watchdog commission. Christie and the Democratic-controlled Senate filled two longstanding vacancies and restored a quorum to ELEC in March, after a year in which the commission held no meetings due to a lack of quorum.

