Reconstituted ELEC Continues to Chip Away at Backlog
The state Election Law Enforcement Commission on Wednesday released 43 complaints dating to the 2015 general election, continuing to chip away at a backlog of cases that piled up during a year of inaction due to Gov. Chris Christie and Senate President Steve Sweeney's failure to fill vacancies on the watchdog commission. Christie and the Democratic-controlled Senate filled two longstanding vacancies and restored a quorum to ELEC in March, after a year in which the commission held no meetings due to a lack of quorum.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|14 hr
|Hillbilly
|316
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
