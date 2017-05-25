Racetrack owner who wants casino says...

Racetrack owner who wants casino says plan can wait 6 years

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The owner of a New Jersey racetrack who wants to build a casino there says the proposal can wait for six years. Meadowlands operator Jeff Gural said Thursday that a proposal to have Hard Rock International build a casino at the track in East Rutherford, near New York City, can wait until New York state opens three more casinos, which he said should happen in about six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) May 18 Hillbilly 316
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC