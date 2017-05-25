Racetrack owner who wants casino says plan can wait 6 years
The owner of a New Jersey racetrack who wants to build a casino there says the proposal can wait for six years. Meadowlands operator Jeff Gural said Thursday that a proposal to have Hard Rock International build a casino at the track in East Rutherford, near New York City, can wait until New York state opens three more casinos, which he said should happen in about six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|May 18
|Hillbilly
|316
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC