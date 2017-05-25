Racetrack owner who wants casino says plan can wait 6 years
Jeff Gural, operator of the Meadowlands Racetrack, speaks at a gambling conference in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday May 25, 2017, at which he said that a proposal to build a casino at his track just outside New York City can wait for six years. A referendum that would have allowed it was defeated last November by an 80-20 margin.
