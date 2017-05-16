Race and the raging waters: The injustice of Atlantic City's floods

FILE In this Wednesday, July 23, 2014 file photograph, a pair of bicyclists pedal past older attached homes, some with boarded windows on the north end of Atlantic City, N.J. A loan program that was supposed to lend as much as $40 million to struggling homeowners and businesses in this cash-strapped resort city has given out nothing and instead led to a federal lawsuit. Atlantic City is suing to get back $3 million it gave to the company that has failed to run the Community Loan Program, launched in 2013 by Lorenzo Langford, the mayor at the time.

