Police Unity Tour today: Where you'll see hundreds of cops on the road

The Police Unity Tour - the annual bicycle ride to honor police officers killed in the line of duty, which started with just 18 riders in 1997 - started its annual trek to Washington D.C. on Tuesday with more than 2,500 riders from all over the world. Founder Pat Montoure, a Florham Park police officer, said 675 riders and additional support staff from all over the northeast make up the Unity Tour's Chapter 1, including 280 riders from New Jersey.

