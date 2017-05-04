Noose, Confederate flag settlement costs county agency $97k
EGG HARBOR -- Last year, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority agreed to pay nearly $100,000 to a black employee who alleged two white co-workers had displayed Confederate flags in their vehicles, and that he had found a noose hanging in his work truck. Scott Henry, of Atlantic City, filed the lawsuit in August 2015, alleging that a month earlier he had found a noose "hanging from a chair in his work truck."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC