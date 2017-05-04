Noose, Confederate flag settlement co...

Noose, Confederate flag settlement costs county agency $97k

Read more: The Jersey Journal

EGG HARBOR -- Last year, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority agreed to pay nearly $100,000 to a black employee who alleged two white co-workers had displayed Confederate flags in their vehicles, and that he had found a noose hanging in his work truck. Scott Henry, of Atlantic City, filed the lawsuit in August 2015, alleging that a month earlier he had found a noose "hanging from a chair in his work truck."

Comments made yesterday: 21,938

