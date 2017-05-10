NJ weather conditions turn downhill as Saturday storm approaches
So far, this week has featured decent weather - breaks of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. That is about to change as our atmosphere prepares to receive our next storm system that will impact the Garden State on Saturday.
