NJ Transit announces some trains will be rerouted to Hoboken starting July 10

In a notice to customers, NJ Transit announced an adjusted travel plan for commuters to and from Penn Station as Amtrak will be repairing tracks from July 10 to Sept. 1. Riders of the Midtown Direct trains on the Morristown Line will be diverted to Hoboken as will the Midtown Direct trains on the Gladstone Branch.

