NJ libraries, legislators want bond on ballot37 minutes | Essex

NJ libraries, legislators want bond on November ballot The state Legislature is considering a bill to authorize the $125 million in bonds for library improvements. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pbd9Xw Administrators of the Millburn Free Public LIbrary say they would welcome financial support if a library bond referendum makes it onto the November ballot and is approved by voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.