More than 10,000 bags of heroin seized in Atlantic County drug sweep

ATLANTIC COUNTY -- In the past two weeks, police have arrested several people and seized more than 10,000 bags of heroin as part of a joint drug sweep to combat the increasing drug problem plaguing New Jersey's streets, officials said in a statement. The arrests, which occurred between April 27 and May 3, follow four fatal overdoses suspected to have been from heroin and fentanyl, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

