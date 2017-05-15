Miss New Jersey USA makes top 3 at Mi...

Miss New Jersey USA makes top 3 at Miss USA, NOT Miss America

18 hrs ago

Miss New Jersey USA was thiiiis close to snagging the crown, as first-runner up in the Miss USA pageant . Chhavi Verg is from Edison, where she graduated from J.P. Stevens High School.

