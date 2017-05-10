Miss America Organization has a new h...

Miss America Organization has a new home in Atlantic City

Read more: The Jersey Journal

There it is -- the Miss America Organization has moved digs once again to Boardwalk Hall, the traditional home of the pageant final. In 2015, the pageant organization, which formerly maintained offices in the nearby Claridge Hotel , moved back to Atlantic City from Linwood, located about 12 miles outside the resort town in Atlantic County.

