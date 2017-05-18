Man indicted in brutal double stabbin...

Man indicted in brutal double stabbing in Atlantic City

Read more: The Jersey Journal

ATLANTIC CITY -- A 51-year-old man has been indicted in a brutal double stabbing in Atlantic City earlier this year that left a woman dead and a man injured. Jose B. Lopez, of Ventnor, is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, theft, carjacking, weapons and related charges, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

