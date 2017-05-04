Man found shot to death in Atlantic C...

Man found shot to death in Atlantic City, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY -- Authorities in Atlantic County are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Atlantic City on Friday night. Atlantic City police were first alerted to the situation at 10:15 p.m. when they received a 911 call about a man down on the 800 block of North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.

