Man accused of sending sexual images to juveniles in 8 states gets prison term

Saturday Read more: The Jersey Journal

ATLANTIC CITY -- A city resident and registered sex offender has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for luring a child to send him pornographic images. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Sherman W. Miller, 50, must serve more than 10 years of that prison term before he becomes eligible for parole and will be subject to parole supervision for life after his release from prison.

