Housing authority director admits embezzling federal funds

The executive director of the Ocean City, New Jersey, Housing Authority admitted embezzling funds received from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development , marking the fourth time the highly paid government official was convicted for stealing money. Alesia Watson, 54, of Galloway Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden federal court to one count of embezzling federal funds received from HUD and administered by OCHA to which she was not entitled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.