Housing authority director admits embezzling federal funds
The executive director of the Ocean City, New Jersey, Housing Authority admitted embezzling funds received from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development , marking the fourth time the highly paid government official was convicted for stealing money. Alesia Watson, 54, of Galloway Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden federal court to one count of embezzling federal funds received from HUD and administered by OCHA to which she was not entitled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC