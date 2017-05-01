Hottest dance show on TV tours America this summer, in 'Dancing With...

All-new show to feature 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 24 Pro Dancers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater Following the success of the sold-out "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - We Came to Dance" tour this winter, TV's hottest dance show is going back on tour across America this summer in "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights." Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in their hometowns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.