Hottest dance show on TV tours Americ...

Hottest dance show on TV tours America this summer, in 'Dancing With...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

All-new show to feature 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 24 Pro Dancers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater Following the success of the sold-out "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - We Came to Dance" tour this winter, TV's hottest dance show is going back on tour across America this summer in "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights." Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in their hometowns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar '17 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar '17 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC