Excelitas Technologies to Present Improving Surface Cure with Uvc Led Session at Eastern Coatings S
Excelitas Technologies Corp. , a global technology leader delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, will present, "Improving Surface Cure with UVC LEDs," and highlight OmniCure UV LED Curing Systems at the Eastern Coatings Show in Atlantic City, NJ. Mike Kay, Director of Product Management, Industrial Curing, will lead the session during the event's UV Track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC