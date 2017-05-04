Dune Construction Disrupts Busy Season for N.J. Beach Town
Officials in a shore town said their beaches are not open to New Jersey's plan to replenish sand during the summer. Ventnor City Commissioner Lance Landgraf criticized the state's decision in a strongly-worded post on the town's Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC